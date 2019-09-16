Bothell-based Alder BioPharmaceuticals, which is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for a migraine prevention treatment, has agreed to be acquired for $18 a share and potential future payments. The buyer is a Danish company, Lundbeck, that Bob Azelby, Alder’s president and chief executive officer, described as “a global leader in neuroscience research with products registered in more than 100 countries.”
Including a $2-per-share payment if European drug regulators approve the therapy, the deal is worth $1.95 billion, the companies said in a press release Monday.
Alder went public in 2014, pricing its IPO at a disappointing $10, but its shares soared above $50 the following year. The stock had mostly traded in the low teens this year before Monday’s news sent it leaping more than 80 percent to $18.43 in early trading.
Alder submitted its preventative treatment for patients with frequent migraines in February, and the FDA is expected to respond by early next year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.