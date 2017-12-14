BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Alcoa Corp. is moving forward with plans to partially reopen its aluminum smelting operations in southwestern Indiana as it challenges new local coal mining regulations.

The Pittsburgh-based company says three of five shuttered smelter lines at its Warrick Operations near Evansville are expected to return online in 2018. The company has promised about 275 jobs. A planned expansion of Liberty Mine will provide fuel for the smelter.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports a new Boonville City Council ordinance bans mining for coal, gas, oil or other minerals within the city or areas within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the city. Mayor Charlie Wyatt said the rules were needed to protect the city’s residents.

Alcoa spokesman Jim Beck says the Liberty Mine expansion plan meets or exceeds needed safeguards.

