JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Latest tax figures from the Alaska Department of Revenue show the state’s marijuana industry is continuing to grow.

The Juneau Empire reports the department says in its monthly update that 119 taxpayers paid $1.5 million to the state in September.

The state’s first sales of recreational marijuana to the general public were on Oct. 29, 2016 in Valdez. (A Fairbanks store had a soft opening the night before.)

Each month since October 2016, the state has reported more taxpayers than the month before, even if tax collections rise and fall.

Kelly Mazzei, the state’s excise tax director, said by email that October collections, when finalized at the start of December, could reach a record $1.8 million.

The state report says marijuana growers to date have paid $17.2 million in taxes.

