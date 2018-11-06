JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s marijuana industry is continuing to grow, according to the latest tax figures from the Alaska Department of Revenue.

Some 119 taxpayers paid $1.5 million to the state in September, the department said in its monthly update.

The state’s first sales of recreational marijuana to the general public were on Oct. 29, 2016, in Valdez. (A Fairbanks store had a soft opening the night before.)

Each month since October 2016, the state has reported more taxpayers than the month before, even if tax collections rise and fall, the Juneau Empire reported .

September collections were down about $60,000 from August, the state reported, but continue an upward trend. January was the first month to report more than $1 million in taxes remitted to the state; every month since March has been above $1 million.

October collections, when finalized at the start of December, could reach a record $1.8 million, said Kelly Mazzei, the state’s excise tax director.

Marijuana growers to date have paid $17.2 million in taxes, the state report said.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com