Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Anchorage, will change its name this spring to Global Credit Union, the cooperative announced earlier this month. It follows the merger last year of Alaska USA and Spokane-based Global Credit Union.

Founded in 1948 as the Alaskan Air Depot Federal Credit Union, the member-owned cooperative is changing its name again to “better reflect its worldwide service” to its members, Alaska USA said in a prepared statement.

The name change away from Alaska USA Federal Credit Union — which has been the cooperative’s name since 1975 — will become official April 3. In its announcement to members, Alaska USA said Global Credit Union will be the fifth name in the cooperative’s history.

“This new brand name is a better description of a membership that is distributed worldwide and more illustrative of our organizational commitment to accessibility anytime, anywhere in the world,” President and CEO Geoff Lundfelt said in an email sent to credit union members.

Under the merger, which closed in August, the combined organization will have 760,000 members, employ more than 2,000 people and hold $12 billion in assets.

Alaska USA has members in all 50 U.S. states and 20 foreign countries, with credit union branches in Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho and Washington, according to the announcement. The credit union’s charter also recently changed to allow anyone working in the U.S. Defense Department to become a member, no matter where they live, Alaska USA said.

In a video message posted on the credit union’s website, Lundfelt said Alaska USA employs more than 1,100 people in more than a dozen communities in the state.

Services for members will not change, said the credit union, also noting that its headquarters will remain in Anchorage. Existing online access credentials, cards and checks won’t be affected by the name change and will continue to work after April 3, according to the announcement.

The names of Alaska USA’s subsidiary companies will also change. According to the announcement, Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will become Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, Alaska USA Mortgage Company will become Global Credit Union Home Loans, and Alaska USA Financial Planning and Investment Services will change to Global Retirement and Investment Services.

Additionally, the charitable organization Alaska USA Foundation will become the Global Credit Union Foundation.

“I want to assure you that the credit union is still Alaskan to our core; Alaska is in our DNA,” Lundfelt wrote in his message to members. “… Global is simply a new name with the same Alaskan spirit and values that have always guided us.”

In emailed responses to questions from the Anchorage Daily News, Lundfelt said the credit union had been considering a name change “for a number of years” and performed research and analysis for it.

Lundfelt said the credit union’s more than 2,300 employees, including those in Alaska, “are overwhelmingly positive and excited” about the name change.

“We knew that some Alaskans would have mixed emotions to this name change,” Lundfelt said via email. “We appreciate that they are proud of their credit union and its Alaska roots.”

He said the credit union’s commitment to the state “is stronger than ever” and that “the only thing changing is the name on the buildings.”

The credit union’s leadership will remain in Anchorage as well, Lundfelt said.