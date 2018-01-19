JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s unemployment rate crept up to 7.3 percent last month, its highest level since March 2012.
According to state and federal labor statistics, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate had held steady, at 7.2 percent, from August through November. The 7.3 percent rate for December is preliminary.
The unemployment rate stood at 6.6 percent in Alaska in December 2016.
Nationally, unemployment last month was 4.1 percent.
