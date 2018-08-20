KENAI, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska seafood organization is encouraging industry members to comment on the proposed U.S. tariffs on products imported from China that could negatively affect the state’s seafood industry.
The Peninsula Clarion reports the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is asking members to comment before the September deadline on the proposed tariff increases on seafood products from China.
According to the organization that promotes the state’s seafood industry, about $2.7 billion in U.S. seafood is processed in China and sent back to the U.S. annually with most of that coming from Alaska.
In response to U.S. tariffs, China levied tariffs last month that included imported seafood. It excluded seafood intended for re-export after processing.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative proposed increasing tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent.
Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com