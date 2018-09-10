ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A second Alaska petroleum producer has committed to an outline of key terms for the sale of natural gas for a proposed major liquefied natural gas project.
The state-sanctioned Alaska Gasline Development Corp. announced Monday that Exxon Mobil has committed to a price and volume basis for the sale of Alaska North Slope natural gas.
The development corporation reached a parallel agreement with BP in May. Negotiations continue with ConocoPhillips.
All three major producers are envisioned to be on board for the $43 billion project that would include a pipeline to tidewater.
The state has been looking at advancing the proposed pipeline with financial interests in China. The intent is to ship natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to the coast for shipping, with Asia as a major destination.