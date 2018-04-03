JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska regulators, once on the cusp of allowing onsite use of marijuana at authorized retail stores, will take another run at the issue this week.

The Marijuana Control Board plans to discuss proposed rules for allowing onsite consumption, but whether the board reaches a final conclusion isn’t clear. The board is down one member; Travis Welch resigned less than two months after his appointment to the public safety seat after being dismissed from his job as a police chief. And the board’s director has recommended that the panel but the draft rules out for public comment.

Regulators have been mulling onsite use for several years, adopting rules in late 2015 to allow people to use marijuana at certain stores that will sell it but never finalizing how that would work.