JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska marijuana regulators will take public comment on the latest draft proposal for allowing onsite use of marijuana in authorized stores.

The Marijuana Control Board voted Wednesday for a 60-day comment period and to hold a public hearing.

Regulators have gone back and forth on onsite use for several years, adopting rules that contemplate onsite use but never finalizing how that would work.

The draft calls for consumption areas separated from other areas of a retail store by walls and a secure door, a smoke-free place for employees and a special ventilation system.

The draft also allows for outdoor consumption areas if the board finds that compatible with neighboring uses.

Local governments, via ordinance or a ballot question, could bar onsite use or aspects of it, such as smoking.