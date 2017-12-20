JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska political leaders are hailing as historic the passage of federal legislation that will allow for oil and gas drilling in a portion of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The state’s Republican congressional delegation see it as a win decades in the making, one they say will provide a boost for this oil-reliant state.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan told reporters that elections have consequences and that both the Senate’s Republican leader and the Republican White House supported the effort.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says drilling can occur in a way that balances development with care for the environment. She says that’s already happening on Alaska’s North Slope.

A critic of the legislation, Adam Kolton, executive director of the Alaska Wilderness League, says history will not judge kindly those who supported drilling in the refuge.