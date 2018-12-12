ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say the employee of a Hilcorp Alaska drilling contractor who died last week was struck by heavy drilling pipe at Milne Point on the North Slope.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the state Occupational Safety and Health office is investigating the death, and the companies are conducting internal probes.
The worker employed by contractor Kuukpik Drilling died early Friday. His name hasn’t been released yet.
Kuukpik Drilling general manager Kenny Overvold says the companies are cooperating with authorities.
Hollis French, chairman of the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, says the death appears to have occurred after a “piece of pipe was mishandled on the rig floor.”
Hilcorp spokeswoman Lori Nelson says in a statement the “cause of the incident is not known.”
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com