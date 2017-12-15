JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is proposing a budget plan he hopes will win over skeptical lawmakers that focuses more on jump-starting the sluggish economy than closing the state’s gaping budget deficit.

Walker says while both issues are important, the state’s economic situation, including its high unemployment rate, can’t be ignored. Walker has failed the past two years in garnering legislative support to resolve the deficit.

As part of his plan, Walker is reviving a proposed payroll tax to help pay for deferred maintenance and community infrastructure projects. The administration says this will help put Alaskans to work.

The tax, as proposed, would end after three years.

He is also proposing bonds to help pay off outstanding oil and gas tax credits.

And he wants to focus resources on public safety.