JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has announced a spring trade mission to China that aims to build off existing relationships between the state and the Asian country.
The trip, which Walker mentioned in his State of the State speech, is set for May.
Walker’s office says the governor, his international trade director and Alaska’s commerce commissioner will travel with business representatives chosen to participate in the trade mission.
Itinerary details were limited, though Walker’s office said the trip will include opportunities to meet with industry and government officials.
China has been a top export market for Alaska goods and the state has been working to strengthen ties with the country as it pursues potential partnerships for a natural gas line project.
Walker hosted China’s president in Anchorage last year.