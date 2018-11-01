ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska workforce development officials say the state could soon face a labor shortage in some of its key industries.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports several major projects are gearing up in the oil, gas and construction sectors, requiring thousands of workers in the next few years.
The state lost more than 10,000 jobs since its recession began in 2015, with the majority of those job losses occurring in oil, gas and construction.
Heidi Drygas, commissioner for the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, says she is already hearing from some union hall leaders that they are starting to run out of skilled laborers.
Drygas says the state needs to encourage young people to look at careers in the trades and invest in training programs.
Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com