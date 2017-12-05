FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s marijuana regulators are investigating whether Fairbanks’ largest edible manufacturer is following product testing protocols.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that Frozen Budz’s manufacturing license has been suspended while the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office investigates.
Erika McConnell, director of the control office, says the company’s products are labeled as having 5 mg of THC per serving, but “might have a great deal more.”
Cannabis stores have been told to stop offering Frozen Budz products while regulators investigate. The control office is conducting its own testing on the edible treats.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
Company co-owner Destiny Neade denies the allegation. She declined to discuss Frozen Budz testing practices pending the investigation.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com