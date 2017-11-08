BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska company that owns stores across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has introduced a new way for its customers to support indigenous languages.

KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that Alaska Commercial Company stores are using labels in Yupik in conjunction with a smartphone app that reads the label aloud.

Company owner Walt Pickett says his company wants to install the program in any community with a high indigenous population.

Pickett says that children who are in immersion programs will benefit by seeing and hearing the Yupik language outside of the classroom.

Residents in Aniak, Emmonak, Hooper Bay, Kotlik, Mountain Village, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station and McGrath will be able to start accessing the app this month.

___

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org