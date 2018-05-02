JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state collected nearly $1.1 million in marijuana tax revenue in March, a new monthly high.

Cultivation facilities pay the tax, which is imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a licensed grow facility to a retail marijuana shop or product manufacturing facility.

According to Department of Revenue data, there were 92 taxpayers in March, another monthly high.

Kelly Mazzei (muh-ZAY’), with the department’s tax division, says the state has collected more than $7.5 million during the fiscal year that started July 1.

Alaskans voted to legalize recreational use of marijuana in 2014. Sales of legal cannabis in the state began in late 2016.

State law calls for half of the tax revenue to go toward programs aimed at reducing repeat criminal offenders.