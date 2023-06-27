Alaska Airlines will add a nonstop service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to the Bahamas this winter, the airline announced Tuesday.

Flights to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau will start Dec. 15 and run three times a week through April 10, Alaska said in a statement.

Nassau will be the airline’s 101st nonstop destination from Sea-Tac.

It is the first time Nassau has been served with nonstop service from Sea-Tac, Lance Lyttle, the Sea-Tac Airport’s managing director, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to share in the anticipation of Alaska Airlines’ inaugural flight to the pristine shores of the Bahamas, opening a treasure trove of experiences for travelers,” said Philip Davis, prime minister of the Bahamas, in the statement. “For those looking to escape to our enchanting white beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant culture, this new connection provides an effortless path. “

Flights between Seattle and Nassau start at $199 one-way, the airline said.

Other airlines offering service to Nassau from Sea-Tac include American, United and JetBlue.

Alaska Airlines, which is based in nearby SeaTac, also announced a seasonal flight between Los Angeles and Nassau, as well as direct service from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.