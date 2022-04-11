Alaska Airlines listed 18 cancellations for flights originally scheduled to depart from or arrive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday, according to FlightAware.com.

Staffing shortages have been largely to blame for hundreds of cancellations that have delayed or stranded tens of thousands of passengers. Last week, some of them reported 10-hour wait times on Alaska’s customer-service line.

The airline apologized in a statement Thursday.

“The primary driver for cancellations is the shortage of pilots available to fly versus what was planned when we built our April schedule in January,” a company spokesperson said by email. “Across the industry, airlines are seeing a strain on pilot capacity as air travel demand returns, airlines are all hiring, and we are hiring faster than we’re able to hire and train new pilots.”

Alaska and the union representing its pilots have been stalled on a new contract for three years. The dispute is the subject of federal mediation.

This story includes information from Seattle Times archives.