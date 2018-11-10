ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Airlines has a new, $50 million hangar in Anchorage that’s large enough to house two Boeing 737s.
KTVA reports the airline unveiled the massive hangar this week at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
The new facility measures more than 100,000 square feet.
The old, outgrown hangar was opened in 1954.
The new hangar has a heat-recovery system. Kurt Kinder, the airline’s vice president of maintenance, says the new building is equipped with air-handling units that distribute heat captured after doors are opened and closed.