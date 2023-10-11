Starbucks fans will no longer get their cup of Pike Place Roast on Alaska Airlines flights. Starting Dec. 1, Alaska will serve a custom blend from Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters on all flights.

The SeaTac-based airline said the contract with Starbucks was up, so it issued a request for proposal. Starbucks had been served on Alaska flights for more than a decade and on Horizon Air, Alaska’s regional carrier, for more than 30 years. Stumptown will also replace Starbucks on Horizon flights.

When the contract expired, Alaska did a market assessment that included Starbucks, according to an Alaska spokesperson, and the airline chose Stumptown.

“We are grateful to our friends at Starbucks and proud to have served their coffee on board our flights for years,” the Alaska spokesperson said in an email Wednesday. “With that said, we are always looking for ways to bring new in-flight food and beverage offerings.”

The spokesperson added that Alaska’s portfolio of regional food and beverage partners includes a mix of Oregon and Washington brands such as Tillamook, Beecher’s Cheese, Salt & Straw Ice Cream, Seattle Chocolates and Straightaway Cocktails.

Three Stumptown coffee blends, including a decaf option, will also be available in Alaska’s lounges at Portland International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport starting Wednesday.

Alaska said high altitudes change how people taste coffee, so since fall of 2022, the custom blend went through flight tests and taste testing with Biscoff cookies. Testing included more than 200 pots of coffee.

“We wanted a crowd pleaser — something that would delight folks who enjoy milder coffees and also speak to guests who enjoy medium-bodied roasts,” Stumptown President Laura Szeliga said in a press release.

A Starbucks spokesperson said Wednesday the company would like “to thank Alaska Airlines for their partnership and for the opportunity to serve Starbucks coffee aboard their flights.”

Founded in 1999, Stumptown has 10 locations across Portland (including one at Portland Airport), Los Angeles, New York and Kyoto, Japan. California’s Peet’s Coffee & Tea bought Stumptown in 2015, and Stumptown founder Duane Sorenson later opened Portland-based Puff Coffee in 2022.

Alaska declined to disclose the financial details of the Stumptown partnership.