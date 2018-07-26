Alaska Air Group on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $193 million. The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.
The airline posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.
Alaska Air shares have fallen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32 percent in the last 12 months.
