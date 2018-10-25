The airline company reported profit of $217 million and revenue of $2.21 billion in the period,

Alaska Air Group on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $217 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also beating forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

The news pushed Alaska stock up 49 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $61.60 in early trading Thursday. Alaska Air shares have declined 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23 percent in the last 12 months.