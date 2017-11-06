Alan Fisco, executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Seattle Times, has been named president of the newspaper company effective in January.

Alan Fisco has been named president of The Seattle Times, effective in January.

Fisco, who has worked at the Times for 25 years, has been executive vice president and chief financial officer since February 2016. The president position has been vacant since June 2016, when Alayne Fardella retired.

“Alan is an extraordinary newspaper and media executive,” Publisher Frank Blethen said in a statement. “Steeped in both print and digital products, he is a national leader in building, sustaining and monetizing print newspaper audience.”

Fisco has held roles in circulation and marketing and as senior vice president at the company. As president, he will provide leadership of the executive team; direct leadership of finance, circulation, operations, human resources and labor; and will be responsible for The Seattle Times’ affiliate newspapers and commercial printing subsidiary.