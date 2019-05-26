LOS ANGELES (AP) — Moviegoers have voted with their dollars and chosen the familiar over the new this Memorial Day weekend.

The Walt Disney Co.’s live-action remake of “Aladdin” has crushed the competition at the box office including the critically acclaimed teen comedy “Booksmart” and the horror movie “Brightburn.”

Studios on Sunday say “Aladdin” grossed an estimated $86.1 million to take the top spot in North America. It’s expected to pass $100 million by Monday.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” placed second with $24.4 million, “Avengers: Endgame” took third with $16.8 million, and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” landed in fourth with $13.3 million.

Sony’s modestly budgeted horror movie “Brightburn” opened in fifth with $7.5 million.

And “Booksmart” debuted in sixth with only $6.5 million, despite excellent reviews and steady buzz from its SXSW film festival debut.