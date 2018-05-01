MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power Co. customers will see slightly lower power bills because of a federal tax cut given to utilities.

The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday discussed the utility giant’s plans to pass the savings on to consumers in the form of a bill credit. Commissioners approved a number of related measures.

Alabama Power spokesman Michael Sznajderman said the typical residential customer, who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours each month, will see their bill decrease by $9 per month beginning in July.

Similar rate cuts are taking place across the country as companies and regulators discuss what to do with the windfall. President Donald Trump in December signed a $1.5 trillion tax cut package into law that provides generous tax cuts for corporations, including utilities.