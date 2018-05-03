HAMILTON, Ala. (AP) — Communications company Tombigbee has received a $3 million federal grant to expand broadband internet access across rural northwest Alabama.

Tombigbee Communications CEO and president Steve Foshee announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service Thursday at a press conference in Hamilton alongside Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Perdue said internet is “no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity for the modern economy.”

The grant money will be used to construct 145 miles of broadband facilities to connect hundreds of households. Residents will have internet access in October.

This year, the Alabama legislature also passed a law to create a grant that will expand broadband.

The governor’s office said 276,000 Alabamians don’t have any wired internet providers.