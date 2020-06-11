Passenger volume at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has tripled since hitting a low point in early April. But that surge, from a tiny base, still leaves traffic more than 80% below its levels as recently as February.

Similar patterns at airports across the nation, and around the globe, have industry experts predicting the worst year in decades for the airline business. Locally, Alaska Airlines expects to cut its workforce by 13% in coming months, and doesn’t foresee business and international travelers returning to previous levels until next year.