The average daily number of travelers passing through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport dipped in the week July 12-18, reversing the trend of slow growth after the sharp drop that accompanied the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy’s lockdown.

It’s not just Sea-Tac. Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 4.7 million people last week, a drop from 4.8 million the prior week.

Air cargo volumes at Sea-Tac continue to go up, though still considerably below pre-pandemic levels.