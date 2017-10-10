NEW YORK (AP) — Airline stocks are rising after American Airlines sweetened its outlook for third-quarter revenue.
American said Tuesday that revenue for every seat flown one mile would rise about 1 percent and even more in the fourth quarter. That’s a closely watched figure in the airline business, and even raising the third-quarter range by a half-point was enough to push shares higher. American credited stronger than expected pricing.
In morning trading, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. are up $2.18, or 4.3 percent, to $52.78, and other airlines are up too.
Investors have worried about slower growth in revenue from fares and fees partly due to fare wars involving discounters such as Spirit Airlines. American’s shares fell by about one-fifth from mid-July through late August but have regained most of the losses.
