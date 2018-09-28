WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The airline operating a flight that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on Friday in Micronesia says that one man is missing, after earlier saying that all 47 passengers and crew had safely evacuated the sinking plane.

Air Niugini said in a release that as of Saturday afternoon, it was unable to account for a male passenger. The airline said it was working with local authorities, hospitals and investigators to try to find the man.

The airline did not immediately offer any other details about the passenger, such as his age or nationality.

Local boats helped rescue the other passengers and crew after the plane hit the water while trying to land at the Chuuk Island airport. Officials had said earlier than seven people had been taken to a hospital.