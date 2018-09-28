WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The airline operating a flight that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on Friday in Micronesia says that one man is missing, after earlier saying that all 47 passengers and crew had safely evacuated the sinking plane.
Air Niugini said in a release that as of Saturday afternoon, it was unable to account for a male passenger. The airline said it was working with local authorities, hospitals and investigators to try to find the man.
The airline did not immediately offer any other details about the passenger, such as his age or nationality.
Local boats helped rescue the other passengers and crew after the plane hit the water while trying to land at the Chuuk Island airport. Officials had said earlier than seven people had been taken to a hospital.
Most Read Business Stories
- A wave of condos is coming to Seattle and Bellevue for the first time since the housing bust
- Plane crash lands in Pacific lagoon VIEW
- Boeing wins $9.2B Air Force Trainer program in a big boost for its defense side
- Cheaper option to lithium-ion batteries unveiled as a step to a carbon-free grid
- Boeing saved $227M from state tax incentives last year while it cut 6,000 jobs