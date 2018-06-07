MACON, Ga. (AP) — A major aerospace company expects its commercial jet aircraft maintenance services to bring about 100 jobs to Macon, Georgia.

The Macon Telegraph reports the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority announced the move by Embraer on Monday.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert says Embraer could begin operations in Macon by the end of the year. Authority chairman Robby Fountain says its payroll in the city will be about $4.5 million.

The Brazil-based company will operate out of a 155,000-square-foot (14399-sq. meter) facility at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. An aircraft engineering and maintenance group, HAECO, previously occupied the space. The company has signed a three-year lease for the space. Fountain says Embraer will invest about $1.6 million into the facility and its operations.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com