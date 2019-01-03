MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Airbus says it will fulfill two new aircraft orders at an expanding manufacturing operation on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The European aircraft maker said Thursday that 120 passenger aircraft ordered by JetBlue Airways and the start-up airline Moxy will be built in a new factory near the company’s existing plant in Mobile, Alabama.
The company says construction on the plant will begin later this month.
JetBlue and Moxy each ordered 60 of the A220-300 aircraft manufactured by Airbus. The plant will be located beside a factory where Airbus already produces the A320 aircraft in Mobile.
Most Read Business Stories
- Blake Nordstrom discloses cancer diagnosis, plans to keep working through treatment
- Wielding rocks and knives, Arizonans attack self-driving cars
- Apple drops iPhone bombshell on already reeling stock market
- Pete, Erik, Blake Nordstrom now co-presidents of retail empire
- The big jet behind Everett's big doors: Boeing readies first 777X to fly
Airbus produced its first airplane on the Alabama coast in 2016. The new A220 line in Alabama is in addition to one the company is opening in Mirabel, Canada.