Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders plans to step down when his term ends in 2019, a person familiar with the matter said, setting off a far-reaching overhaul of top management at the European planemaker.

Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier is set to leave the company, possibly as soon as February, said two people, who asked not to be named because the decision hasn’t been announced publicly. He will be replaced by Guillaume Faury, CEO of the helicopters business, who becomes first in line to take over the top job when Enders retires, according to one of the people.

The management changes, to be announced as soon as tomorrow, come as Airbus grapples with corruption claims related to ongoing bribery investigations. Enders, who turns 59 on Dec. 21, has warned the probe may lead to “significant penalties” and is trying to convince investigators in France and the U.K. that Airbus is serious about cleaning house as it works to get past the bribery controversy.

Airbus can’t afford to let the succession drag. As well as contending with the corruption claims, the Toulouse, France-based company is pondering whether to scrap its flagship A380 superjumbo model amid sluggish demand. Germany and France are major investors in the planemaker, and the top two jobs normally rotate between nationals of the two countries.

Airbus declined to comment.

Bregier was told earlier this year that he wouldn’t get the top job and has been looking for other opportunities since, according to people familiar with the matter. The 56-year-old Frenchman is the No. 2 executive at Airbus and had been the favorite to replace the German Enders. However, Bregier oversees one of the businesses that’s been caught up in the probes of alleged corruption related to the use of middlemen in aircraft sales.

Airbus has already seen a partial overhaul of its senior management ranks. Marwan Lahoud, its head of strategy, departed last year, while John Leahy, the head of sales and a fixture at the company for decades, announced his decision to retire a few weeks ago. Airbus picked an external candidate, Eric Schulz from Rolls-Royce Holdings, to succeed Leahy, highlighting how the company is keen to inject new blood.