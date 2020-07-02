Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has seen passenger volumes multiply from their historic low levels of April 2020, but they remain far below the levels of February before the coronavirus interrupted SeaTac’s growth streak.

In the reopening, airline flights have rebounded more quickly than passenger counts. Aircraft takeoffs and landings at Sea-Tac have been above 50% of February levels for the past two weeks, while passenger volumes are at 30% of their recent peak and 21% of their year-ago levels.