Even before Friday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can travel safely again (with caveats), traffic at the nation’s airports was building from its full-pandemic depths. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the daily average of travelers for the week beginning March 21 reached its highest level in a year.

That is one of the indicators the Seattle Times has tracked to gauge how the economy is reacting to the pandemic’s various phases. Other indicators also point toward an economic rebound — with home sales charging out far ahead.