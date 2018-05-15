PARIS (AP) — Air France-KLM has appointed finance chief Frederic Gagey as interim CEO, following the resignation this month of Jean-Marc Janaillac from the post of CEO amid repeated labor strikes.
The group said Tuesday that Gagey will be part of a management committee of three members that will take decisions during the transition period. Board member Anne-Marie Couderc will act as non-executive chairwoman during that time.
Members of the board expressed their “deep regret over the successive strikes” affecting Air France in recent weeks, adding they had a “negative impact on the group’s financial results.”
Janaillac resigned after Air France crews and ground staff rejected the company’s wage proposal, considered too low.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon has been looking outside Seattle to add jobs for years — and now trend is accelerating
- A look at Seattle businesses facing the head tax
- After head-tax vote, Amazon resuming work on one building, but unsure of plans for another
- Flipkart CEO steered around Amazon to deliver Indian consumers to Walmart | In Person
- Albertsons closing two Seattle stores
Workers have held 13 days of strikes since February, disrupting air traffic.