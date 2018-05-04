PARIS (AP) — French-Dutch company Air France-KLM’s CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac has announced his decision to resign amid an employee strike over pay.

Janaillac said “this is a huge waste that can only make our competitors rejoice” after Air France employees rejected a wage proposal. A report showed that 55 percent of responders rejected the offer for a 2 percent pay rise this year.

Meanwhile, Air France crews and ground staff were on their 13th day of striking on Friday.

Air France shares fell earlier Friday after the company announced the strikes had already cost the airline at least 300 million euros ($359,000). Air France-KLM forecast a “notably” lower income this year compared to 2017.

Janaillac met with the company board Thursday to discuss the quarterly results and the forecast.

He had been in the post since July 2016.