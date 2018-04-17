Share story

By
The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — About 30 percent of Air France flights scheduled on Tuesday are expected to be canceled due to a strike over pay.

Crews and ground staff are staging their eighth day of walkouts since February. They are seeking a 6 percent pay rise. Their wages have been frozen since 2011.

Air France’s management on Monday offered a 2 percent rise this year followed by an increase totaling 5 percent over the following three years.

Unions have until the end of the week to decide whether to accept the proposed deal.

The pilots’ main union, SNPL Air France, said Tuesday the offer doesn’t meet its demands.

Some 45 percent of long-haul flights will be canceled, along with 35 percent of medium-haul flights to and from Paris.

