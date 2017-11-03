NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Apple Inc., up $4.39 to $172.50
The tech giant said iPhone sales climbed in its latest quarter and its forecasts pleased investors.
Molina Healthcare Inc., up $10.18 to $79.18
The health insurer and Medicaid program company had a better quarter than analysts expected.
American International Group Inc., down $2.98 to $62
The insurer posted a larger-than-expected loss following disappointing results from its property and casualty business.
Sears Holdings Corp., down 26 cents to $5.17
The ailing retailer says it will be closing another 63 stores as it tries to turn around its business.
Pandora Media Inc., down $1.82 to $5.59
The music streaming service reported weak revenue. Users spent less time listening to its music and it sold fewer ads.
HMS Holdings Corp., down $3.31 to $15.57
The benefits coordinator and billing auditor had a disappointing quarter and cut its revenue forecast.
Dentsply Sirona Inc., up $3.64 to $64.80
The dental products company beat Wall Street’s expectations in the third quarter.
Sprint Corp., up 24 cents to $6.67
The Wall Street Journal reported that Sprint and T-Mobile USA restarted deal talks that had appeared to fall apart.