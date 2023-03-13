Kai Lee-Kenniz has worked at the PCC grocery store in downtown Seattle since July, but she can’t afford to shop there.

Rent eats up half of her income, she said, and the rest is spread too thin to cover the cost of groceries at the store where she spends so much of her time. Lee-Kenniz said she’s not alone in that challenge — so many PCC Community Markets workers said they were facing food insecurity that the co-op set up a food pantry.

What workers really want, Lee-Kenniz said, is a raise.

“We need a living wage to spend on food and rent and our other expenses,” Lee-Kenniz said at a rally Monday outside the downtown store where she works. “The pay and conditions at PCC are not acceptable. Period.”

In light of the skyrocketing cost of living and management’s decision to trim staffing, unionized workers at PCC stores across the state are asking the co-op to come to the bargaining table early. Their contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

PCC workers are a part of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 3000, which represents workers in Washington, northeast Oregon and northern Idaho. PCC union members signed a contract with management in December 2019.

On Monday, union members said they asked the co-op to start negotiations early and recognize their demands for higher wages, full staffing and better working conditions at the grocery store.

In response to Monday’s rally, a PCC spokesperson said in a statement that it “supports our staff’s free speech and organization rights.”

“We look forward to beginning the collective bargaining process this summer, as planned,” the spokesperson continued.

Weeks after announcing that she would form a new labor organization, Workers Strike Back, outgoing Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant joined the PCC workers to rally outside the store.

“We’re seeing workers being asked to do the jobs of two people — with a task list that never reaches its end, makes no account for workers getting sick or for family emergencies, or, god forbid, for taking a little bit of vacation with your children,” Sawant said at Monday’s rally.

Sawant said in January she would not seek reelection for a fourth term on the City Council, but would instead focus on launching Workers Strike Back.

Workers Strike Back was formed by Sawant and Socialist Alternative, the political party she is part of, in response to a wave of union efforts at companies like Amazon and Starbucks. So far, the group has focused on Amazon, accusing the company of union busting at a warehouse in Kentucky and planning a rally outside Amazon’s Seattle headquarters later this month.

On Monday, Sawant said the conditions workers described at PCC sounded familiar to the complaints workers had from inside Amazon warehouses. “We’re facing oppressive working conditions and we’re fighting for a living wage,” she said.

At PCC, the issue of wages became even more pronounced when Seattle ended its hazard pay for grocery workers, a policy that required employers to provide an additional $4 an hour in pay for workers. Sawant and representatives from Workers Strike Back called out Democratic council members for voting to end the hazard pay.

More than 600 PCC workers signed a petition asking for a raise to match the lost hazard pay, organizers said Monday. The co-op has about 1,800 staff members across its 16 stores in the Puget Sound region.

PCC workers are again asking the co-op to raise pay and set the same wage scale for each of its stores. Right now, workers make different amounts depending on minimum wage in the city where their store is located. That means workers in Seattle must make about $19 an hour; workers in Bellevue, Redmond and elsewhere outside of Seattle may make less.

Jared Housing, a union steward who works at the deli in Columbia City, said many customers are under the impression that PCC “is favorable” to its workers. Housing used to think that too — that’s what drew him to apply for a job at the grocery store roughly five years ago.

But at Monday’s rally, Housing said it was time to evaluate the co-op based on its own core values, a list of characteristics that PCC expects its employees to embody. Housing said PCC scored well below expectations.

Management doesn’t collaborate with others because it has been piling on new responsibilities to understaffed workers, Housing said. PCC does not instill trust when managers monitor workers’ rest and lunch breaks, and track how much time employees spend in the bathroom.

PCC doesn’t value diversity because “it gives the hardest and lowest-paid work to immigrants and workers of color,” Housing said. And, it doesn’t demonstrate kindness by “paying workers barely enough to cover the rent.”

“The problem is PCC thinks these core values are a one-way street. That somehow these models of behavior do not apply to them,” Housing said. “The good news is that workers are standing up.”