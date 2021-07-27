Washington state lawmakers are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to send additional aid for farmers and ranchers who have lost livestock and crops in the ongoing extreme heat, drought and wildfires across the region.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Tuesday, 44 House and Senate members requested USDA explore “all potential flexibilities” for more relief to overcome the crisis.

The bipartisan effort was led by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside. Lawmakers from Idaho, Oregon, Montana, North Dakota, California, Wyoming, Colorado and Minnesota also signed on.

“Although the extent of damages relating to the extreme heat has yet to be fully determined, agricultural producers expect these impacts to be severe,” lawmakers wrote.

Last month, the Pacific Northwest experienced a “heat dome,” which broke records for all-time high temperatures across the region. While it reached 108 degrees in Seattle, temperatures climbed higher in other parts of the state and region, alarming farmers.

Advertising

Vilsack granted disaster designations to dozens of Northwest counties, giving agricultural producers access to emergency USDA loans. But many producers who experienced losses, lawmakers said, are not in those designated counties or in counties covered by existing drought assistance programs.

Lawmakers also said more heat waves are expected to impact Western and Central states in July and the drought is predicted to last through October.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared an emergency drought declaration to cover nearly all of Washington earlier this month. The declaration is geared especially toward helping farmers and fish populations, which have been hard hit by extended drought and high summer temperatures.

There have been widespread reports of impacts on agriculture across the Pacific Northwest and Western states.

Though the total losses are still being calculated the Northwest Cherry Growers estimate about 20% of the overall crop was lost — largely in Yakima Valley, where cherries were about to be picked. And the crushing heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and Canada cooked shellfish alive by the millions.

Check back for updates.

The Seattle Times is tracking locations of wildfires across the Pacific Northwest. Visit seattletimes.com to use the interactive map, which will be updated throughout the fire season.