Dozens of foreign workers at Crystal View Raspberry Farms in Whatcom County have walked off the job, alleging that they have not received paychecks on time and faced unreasonable production quotas amid smoke from wildfires.

The work stoppage began Sunday, and initially involved some 65 pickers brought to Washington state under temporary H2-A visas issued for agricultural laborers, according to Rosalinda Guillen, executive director of Community to Community Development, a Bellingham-based organization that is supporting the farmworkers.

This is the latest incident of labor unrest among foreign workers, who form an increasingly important part of the Washington workforce for labor-intensive crops such as berries, apples and other fruits and vegetables.

On Monday, the workers met with the farm’s owner as well as representatives of Wafla, a farm labor association that helped arrange for the workers to come to Washington state.

The workers sought to have a Northwest farmworker union, Familias Unidas por la Justicia, represent them in the negotiations, but the farm owner Gurjant Sandhu rejected that request, according to Edgar Franks, a Community to Community Development staffer who says he was present when that request was made.

“The owner did not like the idea. He started yelling,” Franks said.

The grievances included allegations that some workers, after demanding back pay Friday, were then laid off on Saturday for not meeting production quotas, according to Franks, who said that workers are from Guatemala and Mexico.

Sandhu could not be reached for comment.

Steve Davis, chief financial officer for Olympia-based Wafla, said his organization was not representing either side in the dispute, but is working with workers and the owner to try to reach a settlement. He said that some workers who agreed to hear a settlement offer have opted to resume work on Tuesday. He was hopeful that others — once they hear the proposal — will also decide to resume the harvest.

Franks said that some 40 of the 65 workers, as of Monday evening, continued to hold out.

A spokesman for the state Department of Labor and Industries said Monday that staff had met with the workers at Crystal View to inform them of the process for lodging complaints against their employer. So far, the state has not received any formal complaints from these workers, according to Tim Church, a Labor and Industries spokesman.

Last year, also in Whatcom County, dozens of Mexican blueberry farmers admitted to the U.S. under temporary H2-A visas walked off the job at Sarbanand Farms to protest working conditions.

Also last year, east of the mountains, 17 Mexican H2-A workers at a Quincy apple orchard staged a six-day walkout, then reached a settlement that obligated their employer — Larson Fruit — to address complaints that ranged from a scarcity of toilet paper to verbal abuse from a supervisor.

This year, those workers did not get rehired to work at Larson Fruit at the start of this year’s orchard season. Columbia Legal Services filed a lawsuit earlier this year in state Superior Court in Yakima on their behalf, which alleged the workers were blacklisted in violation of a settlement agreement.

An attorney for the owner said the allegations of blacklisting were untrue.