Two months after the onset of the pandemic, Adam Even Engel had run through all the classic home projects: sourdough, kombucha and container gardening. Seeing his overgrown empty Beacon Hill backyard, he got the idea to raise chickens.

Soon after, with permission from his landlord, he built a chicken coop and welcomed his first two chickens: Gertie, a hen, and Rex, an Icelandic rooster. Isla and Isabel and a handful of chicks came next. As the end of 2020 neared, Engel was the proud owner of 11 chickens.

Engel estimates he’s had more than 30 chickens in total, some he adopted and others he hatched. His flock currently consists of seven hens (names include Shakshuka, Korra and Yareach). His original hen, Gertie, died; Rex, an illegal rooster in heat, became a soup.

Engel’s chickens naturally stopped laying their usual number of eggs around November, when temperatures cooled and the days shortened. Now, every time he goes to the grocery store, he’s hit with sticker shock.

In the last few months, the average price for a dozen large eggs has more than doubled from the year prior. The soar in price is due to a mix of rising feed, fuel and labor costs as well as a dwindling number of flocks because of avian flu.

In Washington, the virus has snuffed out backyard and commercial flocks, leaving farmers with eerily quiet coops. High egg prices have squeezed restaurants and shoppers, already facing inflation, looking to eat a protein-rich staple that is hard to substitute.

Although the national flock size was down only around 5% from the last year, consumers were met with empty shelves in big-box grocery stores in December thanks to increased holiday demand for eggnog and baking.

Wholesale egg prices hit an all-time high of $5.03 for a dozen large eggs that month, more than triple the price the year prior, and peaked in the week leading up to Christmas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Retail prices, which tend to lag behind wholesale prices, more than doubled, averaging $4.25 per dozen in December. In January, the price climbed to $4.82.

Producers are rebuilding their flocks, but the process can take months and prices are expected to stay high before declining. The USDA forecasts that the average price for a dozen large wholesale eggs in 2023 will be $2.05, about 27% less than last year’s average.

A pricier breakfast

Chicken owners are typically loath to buy commercial eggs, Engel said, since even the most humanely raised chickens have a worse life than the ones raised in backyards. But these days, he’s having a hard time shelling out for even the cheapest commercial eggs.

“I bought 18 eggs for $5.10, and those were the worst-treated chickens, so I’m not happy about it,” he said.

Before the pandemic, Engel could buy the cheapest eggs for “a buck and a half.” Today, eggs from the most humanely raised chickens go for over $10 a dozen, he said.

Although he wants to give his chickens a break, Engel is considering rigging up a light system with a timer in his backyard to artificially induce laying, as some owners do. The cost of the light system against the sky-high price of eggs would balance out after about a month, he said.

Grocery stores and businesses that source eggs locally, like PCC Community Markets and Grand Central Bakery, have been largely unaffected compared with those that rely on the national supply chain. Since the onset of the avian flu, only one commercial flock in Washington has been affected.

PCC Community Markets merchandiser Noah Smith said the grocery chain does get some of its eggs from the Midwest through a central distributor. That supply has been cut by nearly a half, while local suppliers have only cut the grocery’s supply by around 10% to 15%, he said.

The company’s sales show that either people are stocking up or more customers are coming into its stores seeking eggs, Smith said. He imagines that some people are checking PCC after seeing empty shelves at their big-box retailer.

The Great American Diner and Bar in West Seattle gets its eggs from Sysco, a national wholesale food distributor, and has seen prices rise by 20%. It’s a tough deal for the breakfast-all-day diner, which slings omelets and waffles for regulars every day, and where profit margins are already slim, said owner Glen Quadros.

Advertising

A few weeks ago, an order of eggs did not show up and Quadros had to “scramble” to a kitchen supply store. Between the high costs of eggs and other ingredients like bacon and sausage, Quadros is considering raising menu prices by a dollar or two.

“There’s always the hope that prices will come down,” he said. “They never do, but we always hope that they become at least manageable.”

Another breakfast joint, Beth’s Cafe, recently increased the price of its famous 12-egg “Triple Bypass” omelet to nearly $35 when it reopened this month.

Farmers after a devastating loss

Oakdell Egg Farms in Franklin County is the only commercial flock that has been affected by avian flu in Washington state. The company, run by the same family for generations, also has locations across Utah and Idaho and sells eggs to retailers across 11 Western states. The farm in Washington tested positive in December and just over 1 million chickens had to be culled, according to the USDA.

The experience was “totally numbing” and financially and personally “devastating,” said Oakdell Egg Farms President Cliff Lillywhite.

Every flock had to be put down, regardless of whether the birds ever had contact with each other or were in different buildings, Lillywhite said. Following state and federal protocol, the facility was sanitized and tested, he said. It takes around six months for a chicken to grow old enough to lay large enough eggs.

In the more than 30 years Lillywhite has worked at the company, he’s never seen such a loss. He hates being unable to provide eggs for consumers.

“Having to walk into stores week after week and see empty shelves, that’s not a very comforting thing,” he said.

Avian flu felt just as devastating for Elaine Kellner, who ran a duck egg farm in Monroe, supplying eggs to specialty grocery stores and restaurants and consumers with chicken-egg allergies. Kellner said she was excited to head into the new year, perhaps finally turning a profit, when she noticed some ducks were lethargic and some had nose discharge right before Christmas.

When all of her 174 ducks had to be killed by workers wearing hazmat suits and wielding carbon dioxide gas, it represented the loss of nearly seven years of work and breeding. Now Hearth and Haven Farm, normally noisy with cheerful quacking, is chillingly silent.

Around 40 backyard flocks have also been affected so far by avian flu in Washington.

Because the ducks were raised outdoors, the farm is subject to a four-month quarantine before it can start to repopulate. Kellner said she will get about $6,500 in indemnity from the federal government, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared with lost revenue, the cost of her now unusable feed, and mortgage and building expenses.

Kellner and Lillywhite both said there needs to be more research on the prevention and treatment of avian flu. While Oakdell Egg Farms will replace the chickens it lost, Kellner is still evaluating the future of her farm.

“The real heck of it is that there’s no guarantee that this wouldn’t happen again a week, a month, a year after we get new birds,” Kellner said.