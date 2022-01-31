The Agriculture Department said on Monday that it would increase capacity at the Port of Oakland in California as part of a bid to address supply chain disruptions.

The department will help fund a 25-acre site that food companies and farmers can use to fill empty containers with agricultural exports affected by port congestion and shipping delays. The new container yard is set to open in early March.

The move “sends a strong signal that we are committed to working across the administration and with state, local and private partners to mitigate complex port capacity and congestion issues,” Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary, said in a statement.

Agriculture groups and farmers have long raised concerns about supply chain issues that have disrupted delivery, including logjams that have left ships idling at the port and exports stranded. Exporters are also facing higher costs because of container shortages and unexpected cancellations. The new site will alleviate some of those problems, allowing for quicker pickup of empty containers and fewer congestion surcharges, the Agriculture Department said.

The Port of Oakland, a major port for moving agricultural products, recorded the highest volume of imports in its 94-year history last year, driven by the surge in consumer spending. But exports declined 8% as ships arrived weeks late and ocean carriers canceled voyages outright or simply rushed back with empty containers.

The project will cost $5 million and could be a template for future partnerships at other hubs, an Agriculture Department official said. The federal government will cover 60% of the startup costs as well as additional logistical costs up to $125 per container.