WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui County Department of Liquor Control announced Friday local businesses must submit liquor license renewal applications for the 2018-19 fiscal year by 4:30 p.m. on June 15.
The Maui News reports licensees who miss the deadline will have their current licenses expire on June 30.
Businesses must submit a completed application, payment of a basic fee and submission of state and federal tax clearances, among other requirements, in order to renew an existing liquor license.
Renewal applications were distributed to all current licensees.

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com