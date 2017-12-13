CLEVELAND (AP) — The federal agency that maintains shipping channels along Lake Erie has dropped its appeal of a federal judge’s ruling over the dredging of Cleveland’s harbor.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it won’t try to overturn the ruling that said the agency was wrong to delay its dredging of the harbor in 2015.

The Corps and Ohio’s environmental agency had been locked in a legal battle about where the sediment from Cleveland’s harbor can be disposed and who pays for that.

Cleveland.com reports both sides say they’re now trying to work together and the Corps dropped its appeal Monday.

But a lawsuit over a dispute about the dredging in 2016 is still pending in federal court.