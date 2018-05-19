All financial advice is not created equal; what’s right for a millennial won’t necessarily make a big impact on a pre-retiree. Case in point: the deconstruction of a Penny Hoarder article.

As if I needed one more reason to hate Facebook — not that I have given up the network yet — I recently couldn’t help myself from becoming click-bait for a lousy story about managing money.

“11 Shrewd Money Moves Every 55-Year-Old Should Make Before Their Next Birthday” was the headline hook, showing a wizened face with enough age spots for me to think I might be looking pretty good for my age.

For me, that age is 55 and my next birthday is in less than a month, so I bit on the hook, hoping to learn something worthwhile — anything — by following the sponsored link to thepenyhoarder.com website. A year ago, as I turned 55, I felt pretty good about my financial situation with a decade remaining before retirement age, but I also needed to play catch-up to recover from the aftereffects of a surprise divorce in my 50s.

And so I clicked through to see the story, expecting advice on enhancing savings or goosing retirement returns, but the article wasn’t “11 Shrewd Money Moves” for 55-year-olds but instead “13 Simple Money Moves You Should Make Before the End of the Day.” The story promised on Facebook never apparently existed.

I refuse to believe that this was a mistake. The people sponsoring the Facebook link almost certainly believe — as a stunning number of financial sites do these days — that everyone can benefit from one-size-fits-all generic advice and a host of financial apps. They’re more worried about attracting eyeballs than about the ultimate impact of their advice.

But all financial advice is not created equal; what’s right for a millennial won’t necessarily make a big impact on a pre-retiree.

To see why, let’s deconstruct Penny Hoarder’s 13 simple moves people “can take today to get [their] finances under control and start working toward a healthier financial future” with an eye toward whether they’re truly shrewd steps for 55-year-olds.

1. “Have a cup of coffee and assess the damage,” a plea to check your credit score and credit report via the free services of an advertising partner.

Skip the coffee, pocket the savings and go to annualcreditreport.com, the site authorized under the federal law to make sure everyone has access to a free report from each of the big credit bureaus every year. Further, most card issuers and many banks now make your credit score available for free on their website or for using their app.

Fix errors you find, but remember that your report and score reflect your actions; at age 55, you can’t fix decades of financial misdeeds overnight.

2. Cut interest rates.

Refinancing or consolidating debt almost always is good advice, but if you’re 55 and “being crushed by credit card interest rates north of 20 percent,” chances are you have tried and failed to cut rates. You have a long-term debt problem. Reducing rates isn’t always possible; you’re facing tough choices, like whether to sell assets to cut debt.

3. “Put investing on autopilot.” The advice amounts to signing up for an app — from an ad partner — that saves your change.

If you’re 55-plus, putting your savings on autopilot makes sense, but it needs to be real money pulled from your paycheck, and your savings account. Don’t take strategies that will amass enough to pay for a week of vacation when you need money to last for years in retirement.

4. “Earn rewards for paying your bills on time.”

You’re approaching retirement and still paying bills late? You should know better. At 55, the gift cards you make from the suggested “all-in-one app for managing your personal finances” — another advertising partner — probably aren’t sufficient incentive to get you to change decades of bad financial behavior.

5. “Make more money, without more time.”

More apps from advertising partners, generating cash back or points for purchases or for taking surveys. At 55, the moves you should be making don’t include ramping up spending to achieve points or cash back. (And surveys take time, and don’t pay as well as most side gigs.)

6. Never get slapped with a late fee again.

The advice — and the apps from advertisers — for #6 and #4 are mutually exclusive; overlapping advice must be why Facebook claimed only 11 shrewd moves.

7. “Earn credit card perks without the risk.”

8. “Prepare your wallet for surprises.”

This advice is about the perks, not substantial savings, generated by two more ad partners. And while establishing an emergency fund is a universally good idea, the cost of the account suggested by Penny Hoarder is $36 per year, or the amount of interest earned on $2,000 invested for a year in the top-yielding online savings accounts tracked by BankRate.com. Ouch.

9. “Let this bot negotiate lower bills for you.”

10. “See whether you are overpaying for car insurance.”

Two more “moves” that amount to signing up with ad partners to generate questionable savings; you need something more substantial at age 55.

The last three tips — one on insurance, one on making savings “work harder” using an app linked to a mediocre savings account and the last involving comparing your financial choices to peers — also will fail to make any substantive difference, whether you do them now, before your next birthday or never.

Not every bit of click-bait is as misleading or misguided as this one, but the worry is that the 38 million viewers who have seen this since it was published late last year could have gotten real help if they had read something serious, worthwhile and based on research instead of who is paying the bills for the site.

The moral of the story: Pick your sources of financial information carefully, and once you know and trust them, follow their advice, watch it pay off and skip the click-bait.