Delta Air Lines’ newest plane is taking off, part of a trend of airlines giving high-paying passengers more room and comfort on smaller jets.
Delta’s first flight with the 109-seat Airbus A220 took off Thursday from New York’s LaGuardia Airport and landed in Boston.
The plane was developed by Canada’s Bombardier, which later joined forces with Airbus to make and sell the jet, which is smaller than Boeing 737s.
Delta is putting 12 first-class seats and 15 other premium seats on the plane.
A day earlier, United Airlines said it will fly a retooled Bombardier jet with 50 seats, 30 of them at premium prices.
Boeing fought unsuccessfully to block Bombardier from selling the new plane to Delta, claiming that Bombardier got illegal subsidies from the Canadian government.